Charges

Lewiston

  • Kyle Todte, 26, of 452 West Burrough Road, Bowdoin, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:55 a.m. Friday at 500 Lisbon St.
  • William Tucker, 29, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:45 p.m. Thursday at 15 Lincoln St.

Auburn

  • John Edwards, 48, of 246 Main St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:27 p.m. Thursday at that address.
  • Derek Holdstein, 28, of New Gloucester, on a charge of theft, 9:37 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
  • Joseph Allain, 19, of 276 Turner St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:49 a.m. Friday at 80 Webster St.
  • Susan Gray, 42, of 96 Second St., on a charge of theft, 11:37 a.m. Friday at Hannaford.
  • Mireille Musese, 26, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:12 p.m. Friday at 46 Third St.

 

Accidents

Auburn

  • Vehicles driven by Richard J. Saucier, 34, of Lewiston, and Christopher B. Pierce, 45, of Auburn, collided at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday on Old Danville Road. Saucier’s 2008 Ford and Pierce’s 2004 Volvo, were towed.

