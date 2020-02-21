BELFAST — Sharon Carrillo, the mother convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a shocking case that sparked reforms of Maine’s child protection system, is facing the possibility of decades in prison at a sentencing hearing Friday morning.

Carrillo is in court to be sentenced for her role in the killing of Marissa Kennedy, whose battered body was found in the family’s home in Stockton Springs in 2018.

She wiped tears from her eyes Friday morning as prosecutors summarized the graphic evidence used against her during an emotional trial in December.

The prosecutor asked for a sentence of life in prison. Assistant Attorney General Leanne Zainea said Sharon Carrillo acted without remorse, and she described Marissa Kennedy’s death as torture.

“She had a bright and promising future in front of her, but her life ended in a horrific way at the hands of the very people who should have nurtured and cared for her,” Zainea said of the young girl.

The defense lawyer asked for a sentence of 25 years in prison, which is the minimum for murder. Attorney Laura Shaw said Sharon Carrillo was herself a victim of domestic violence, and she was manipulated by her husband.

“The evidence showed that Julio Carrillo was the mastermind of what happened to Marissa Kennedy,” Shaw said.

Carrillo and her estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, maintained the death was an accident. However, prosecutors presented evidence of systematic beatings and neglect that they said amounted to torture, and the state medical examiner testified that the girl’s heart eventually “gave out” from the chronic stress, injuries and infections caused by months of abuse.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.

Sharon Carrillo’s attorney argued that she was also a victim of her husband, who beat and manipulated her, and that she was not criminally responsible for causing Marissa’s death, in part because she lacked the intellectual capacity to stand up to Julio Carrillo. Following an emotional trial filled with graphic evidence, a jury found her guilty in December of depraved indifference murder.

The 35-year-old mother of three surviving children – including a boy she gave birth to after her arrest – faces 25 years to life in prison. Prosecutors have said they will seek a life sentence.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

This story will be updated.

