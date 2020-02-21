Maine State Police say a trooper was able to revive a woman with Narcan after she was found unresponsive in her car on the Maine Turnpike.

Trooper Jesse Duda found the 33-year-old Biddeford woman slumped over the steering wheel with a needle sticking out of her arm after she drove her car into guardrails near the South Portland turnpike exit Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Duda gave the woman two doses of the overdose reversal drug Narcan before she was revived and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The woman, whose name is not being released by police, was not charged. Her car sustained minimal damage.

