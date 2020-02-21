TURNER — Residents at the annual town meeting April 3 will vote on whether to allow the on-site sale and consumption of alcohol in town — something businesses are already doing — selectmen announced at their meeting Thursday night.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said the vote is “just to maintain the status quo.”

The state discovered recently that the on-site sale and consumption of alcohol was “accidentally outlawed in Turner in a 1991 referendum,” according to Schaub.

The state agreed to honor the liquor licenses until a referendum. Town officials needed to first acquire nearly 500 signatures from voters to add the question to the ballot.

There will be two votes, Schaub said. One will allow the on-site sale and consumption of alcohol on all days but Sunday and one to allow it on Sundays.

Residents will vote at the Town Office.

In other business, the Board of Selectmen chose Snowman Group, a printing service based in Hermon, to produce this year’s Town Report for $2,941.

“Snowman has done it in the past,” Schaub said, “most recently in 2018 and did an excellent job.”

Its bid was $1,600 under the others received.

Schaub also discussed the town’s Medical Marijuana Establishment License for Registered Caregivers Ordinance, which was approved at the 2019 town meeting. It requires state-registered medical marijuana caregivers to obtain a license each year from the town. The deadline to register is April 6. Schaub said it takes about 30 days to complete the licensing process.

