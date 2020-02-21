The YMCA will begin its indoor T-ball program for boys and girls ages 4-6 on March 2 at the YMCA Gymnasium, 62 Turner St. in Auburn.
Ther will be two sessions you chose from Mondays staring March 2 running until April 6 or on Tuesdays starting March 3 running until April 7. Both sessions are from 5 to 5:50 p.m. Cost is $50 for Y-members and $60 for non-members
This program is designed to teach children the basic skills in playing t-ball. Children will learn the proper techniques for throwing, fielding, running the bases, and hitting. Children will need to supply their own gloves and wear proper footwear. Cleats are not allowed. Space is limited to 12 kids per session, so don’t wait to register. Parental supervision is required. For more information about the program, financial assistance, sponsorship opportunities, or how you can volunteer, please contact Ally Kennedy at [email protected] or 207-795-4095.
