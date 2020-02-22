WATERVILLE — Will King scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the second-seeded Mules (23-2) held off the seventh-seeded Bobcats (12-13) in triple overtime, 102-94, in a NESCAC quarterfinal.

King scored 14 of his points in the extra sessions, including the game-tying 3-pointer with six seconds left in the second overtime.

Noah Tyson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Matt Hanna added 12 points for Colby, which advances to the semifinals next weekend to face No. 3 Amherst at Tufts.

Jeff Spellman scored 23 points, while Omar Sarr had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Bates, which had final-minute leads in each of the first two overtimes and at the end of regulation.

STONY BROOK 54, MAINE 48: Makale Foreman had 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Seawolves (18-10, 9-4) handed the Black Bears (7-20, 3-10) their third straight defeat in America East action at Stony Brook, New York.

Sergio El Darwich was the only Maine player in double-figures, finishing with 18 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NESCAC Quarterfinal

AMHERST 69, BATES 44: The Bates women basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the NESCAC quarterfinals with 69-45 loss to Amherst College at Amherst, Massachusetts.

The No. 7 seeded Bobcats (13-12) were in a 9-9 tie with the No. 2 Mammoths (22-3) after one quarter. In the second quarter the Mamouths had a 21-10 run to take a 31-19 advantage into halftime. Amherst doubled up Bates in the third quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 26-13.

Hannah Fox was one of three Amherst players in double figures as she had 17 points. Madeline Eck chipped in with 11 points in the win while Maggie Shipley had 10 points.

For Bates, South Portland native Meghan Graff led the Bobcats with 15 points.

The Bobcats went 14-for-45 from the floor while Amherst went 27-for-60 from the floor. The Mammoths out rebounded the Bobcats 40-29.

BASEBALL

CAPITAL 12, BATES 4: Beau Otto went 4 for 5 and drove in a run as the Crusaders (1-0) downed the Bobcats (1-4) in Winter Park, Florida.

Christian Beal had two RBI for Bates, coming from a two-run single in the fifth inning. Nolan Collins earned the loss, allowing four hits and three runs, but none were earned.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 0, VERMONT 0: Jeremy Swayman turned away 30 shots for the Black Bears (17-10-5, 11-8-3 Hockey East) and Steffano Lekka recorded 33 saves for the Catamounts (3-22-6, 0-17-4) as the teams settled for a scoreless tie at Orono.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, VERMONT 2: Tereza Vanisova and Liga Miljone scored second-period goals as the Black Bears (13-13-8, 9-11-7 WHEA) tied the Catamounts (10-16-8, 7-14-6) in Burlington, Vermont.

Maude Poulin-Labelle gave Vermont a 1-0 lead in the first period. Theresa Schafzahl tied the game 13:12 into the third.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA-UPSTATE 6, MAINE 0: Celina Sullivan pitched a two-hit shutout as the Spartans (9-2) blanked the Black Bears (1-3) in a USC Upstate Tournament game in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Sullivan struck out seven and walked two batters.

Keely Clark and Amanda Nee had hits for Maine.

