MAINE 6, VERMONT 1: Mitchell Fossier, one of six goal scorers, also had three assists as the Black Bears (17-10-4, 11-8-2 Hockey East) cruised to a win over Vermont (3-22-5, 0-17-3) in Orono.

Patrick Shea and Eduards Tralmaks each had a goal and an assist while Adam Dawe, Ryan Smith and Jack Quinlivan also scored goals. Tim Doherty had three assists and goalie Jeremy Swayman had 23 saves.

Bryce Misley gave the Catamounts a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the game. Stefanos Lekkas made 34 saves.

MAINE SPLITS TWO: Maine opened its season Friday in the University of South Carolina-Upstate Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, first beating LaSalle, 4-2, before losing to Virginia, 1-0.

Kya Enos had an RBI single and Kelby Drew blasted a three-run homer as the Black Bears beat LaSalle. Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched four innings of two-hit relief, striking out three and walking one to get the win.

Donna Friedman’s RBI single pushed across the only run in the second game for Virginia (6-4). Maine loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning but could not push a run across.

