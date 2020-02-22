100 Years Ago 1920

People are desperate for nursing in Lewiston and Auburn. “All classes of society are coming in for help,” said Adjutant Abbott of the Salvation Army, “but the nurses can’t be found. I have a dozen applications right now that can’t be filled. Any woman who can do housework or knows how to be useful in the sickroom whether she is a trained nurse or not and who ls willing to help in this emergency should apply at once at the Salvation army office, 106 Middle Street, I will place her in five minutes – and her coming will be a blessing to some stricken family.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Women’s Auxilary of the East Auburn Community Unit will hold its annual election of officers at 8 p.m., Sunday, at the new community building. A final vote will be asked for the purchasing of dishes for the new hall. Refreshments will be served.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Alphonse Dumais and Lucille Grenier were crowned king and queen for the year when Lewiston Senior Citizens met in the Multi-Purpose Center gym recently. They received a boutonier and corsage. Gift certificates were presented to the outgoing king and queen, Alfred Provencher and Lucienne Mitchell. Nineteen members received prizes.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

filed under: