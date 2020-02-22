Androscoggin County

• Jason Birmingham, 45, of New Gloucester, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:25 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Poland.

• Sarah Griffin, 32, of Greene, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating after suspension, 3:45 a.m. Saturday at 5 Thibeau Lane in Greene.

• Jeffrey Laflam, 42, of Greene, on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 3 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street.

Auburn

• Luke Merriam, 36, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 9:55 p.m. Friday at 1252 Hotel Road.

• Kyle Gardner, 24, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:40 p.m. Friday at 37 Fifth St.

• Joseph Lamoin, 33, of Hebron, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 11:29 p.m. Friday on Pine Street.

• Jason Purington, 38, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Home Depot.

• Damion Marston, 19, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:37 p.m. Saturday at 504 Stevens Mill Road.

Lewiston

• Shuaib Naji, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Greene Road and Sabattus Street.

