I would encourage all parents to, please, vaccinate their children. The diseases we were given shots for when we were young are still out there. Mumps, measles, small pox and even polio are still in our world. What would a parent tell their child if the child contracted polio? When that child asks why they have to be in an iron lung for the rest of their lives, what would be the answer?
These diseases were never eradicated. Our parents felt an obligation to protect us in any way they could.
Donald Wile, Lisbon Falls
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.