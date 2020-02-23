I would encourage all parents to, please, vaccinate their children. The diseases we were given shots for when we were young are still out there. Mumps, measles, small pox and even polio are still in our world. What would a parent tell their child if the child contracted polio? When that child asks why they have to be in an iron lung for the rest of their lives, what would be the answer?

These diseases were never eradicated. Our parents felt an obligation to protect us in any way they could.

Donald Wile, Lisbon Falls