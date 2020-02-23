LEWISTON — Geiger has announced that several employees have earned international certifications from the Promotional Products Association, demonstrating commitment to business excellence and continual professional growth.

The following associates have earned certified advertising specialist certification, which requires 50 hours from a structured industry approved curriculum: Lisa Black, Kasey Hildebrandt, Kevin McGrory, Kelly Sutton and Brandy Marquis.

The following associates have earned master advertising specialist certification, which requires certified advertising specialist certification, at least three years of experience in the promotional products industry and coursework: Wendy Thorne, Juliana Rua, DeeDee King, Heather Young, Mike McKew, Eric Black, Carol Kelleher, Holly Miller, Erin Hutchinson, Sandy Grandmaison, Gloria Arita, Gina Beggs, Joline Janosco-Rider and Deanna Buchanan.

