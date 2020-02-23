WINTHROP – Carol Anne Parker, 70, formerly of Lewiston and Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 11, 2020 at Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center after a long battle with traumatic brain injury. She was born on Dec. 21, 1949, in Lewiston, to Leo and Juliette (Vallee) Bouchard. She was a 1968 graduate of Lewiston High School. She then went on to work for local businesses as a counter person, waitress, and seamstress.

Carol raised two children and lived life fully with great spirit. She enjoyed life’s simple pleasures like talking with family and friends while enjoying the sunshine, cooking, gardening, her dogs, camping, playing cards and games, crossword puzzles, shopping from catalogues, and good movies. She was a fabulous cook, and some of her most loved recipes were icebox cake, cretons, Chinese chop suey, and pizza. There is nothing that brought her more joy than taking care of her family. She was a wonderful daughter to her mother Julie and the best grandmother (Memere) to her three grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank the entire team at Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center and Beacon Hospice Care for their caring and compassionate care of Carol and for their support of her family. The comfort and peace you gave to us while she was in your care is immeasurable and will not be forgotten.

Carol was predeceased by her parents Leo and Juliette Bouchard. She is survived by two children, Tracey Stevens and her husband Leigh of Livermore Falls, and Corey Parker of Westbrook; three grandchildren Joshua, Abigail, and Luke Stevens of Livermore Falls; one brother Roland Bouchard and his wife Pauline of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives she touched are invited to join us in memorial services and the celebration of her life on Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. at The Fortin Group in Lewiston, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. Please wear your colorful clothing. She would love that!

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers or to make a contribution in memory of Carol, please make donations to:

Brain Injury

Association of America

P.O. Box 7416

Merrifield, VA 22116-7416

703-761-0750

https://www.biausa.org/find-bia/maine

(click on the Donate button at the top of the page)

