MECHANIC FALLS – Elizabeth “Betsy” E. Chisholm, of Mechanic Falls, passed away peacefully after a yearlong battle with lung cancer on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 with her family by her side. The daughter of Richard A. Sr. and Florence (Hale) Chisholm, she was born on Sept. 15, 1954 in Lewiston, and grew up in Danville.

After graduating from Edward Little High she worked at McDonalds and years later worked for Minot School Department and later, for many years, RSU 16 in Mechanic Falls as a teachers’ aid and driving school bus for many years. She loved being around the children.

Betsy, as she preferred being called, enjoyed doing many crafts, reading, NASCAR, sunsets, sitting out under her canopy and sleeping in her tent during the summer, star gazing, watching the ISS fly by, and so much more. She was one of a kind: a very loving, caring, crazy and sharing person. She loved life, her family and many friends with a passion and will be sadly missed by many.

She is survived by her soulmate, Denis Beaulieu; son, Jeremy Decoster; five grandchildren, Luke, Emma, Benjamin, Mykel, Cole; brothers, David, Richard Jr., Brian, sisters, Deborah, Ann, Katherine, Judith; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, her primary Nurse Paulette and Social Worker Doris.

A “Celebration Of Life” will be held at the American Legion Post, 41 Elm St., in Mechanic Falls on Saturday, March 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

