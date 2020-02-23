NEW GLOUCESTER – Elizabeth Carr, 70, passed away Feb. 19, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 15, 1949, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Ingersoll) Carr.

Liz was a graduate of Lakewood High School. After moving to Maine, she attended SMVTI where she met her future companion, Alden “Pete” York Jr. They spent 38 wonderful years together, raising their family.

Liz was a customer service representative for Pine Tree Garden Seeds from the 1980s until her retirement in 2009. She loved gardening and had countless flower and vegetable gardens over the years. She was an animal lover growing up with horses and later rescuing cats and loving them as well as her beloved dog, Violet.

Liz will be remembered as a generous, loving woman who was kind to all she met.

She is survived by her life partner, Alden York Jr.; her children, Madeline Elizabeth Carr York, and Eli Emery Carr York; and siblings, Peter C. Carr and his wife Faith, and Kate Morris and her husband William, Also a special friend Laural Matthews Gray whom was always there for her.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Liz’s name may be made to:

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

gahumane.org

