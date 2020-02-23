MILTON, Fla. – James Francis Hodgdon Sr., 86 of Navarre, Fla., entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Santa Rosa Health and Rehabilitation Center in Milton, Fla. Born in Lewiston on Dec. 7, 1933, James attended school locally and enlisted in the United States Navy, September 1951. He first affiliated with the Naval Reserve in 1957 and retired after 36 years as a Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief.

James received a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education in 1965, and Masters’ Degrees in special education and psychology in 1972. He was employed by the state of Maine. Upon retirement, James and his wife Gloria relocated to Florida where they spent many years dedicating their time as foster parents to countless children, eventually adopting two.

James was predeceased by his parents, Abner William Hodgdon and Emma McCarthy Hodgdon; his wife of 56 years, Gloria Elizabeth Hodgdon; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and James Maher.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, James Hodgdon Jr., Conneticut, Devon Hodgdon, Navarre, Fla., one daughter, Cory Hodgdon, Navarre, Fla.; one sister, Jean Hodgdon, Manchester, N.H.; one grandson, James Hodgdon III, Conneticut; caregivers, Lucille and Derrick Dixon, Navarre, Fla.; one nephew, James Maher, Orlando, Fla., one niece, Dorthea Jacob, Northern Calif.; and a host of cousins and friends.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service and interment will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Fla. with full military honors. Meet at lot at corner of Navy Blvd. and Gulf Beach Hwy. at 10 a.m. to go in procession to cemetery.

