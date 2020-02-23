LEWISTON – Normand H. Begin, 82, of Lewiston, died at his home on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, of heart failure.

He was born in Lewiston on March 12,1937, the son of Alcide and Marie Louise Gilbert Begin. He attended Holy Family School. He worked in the shoe shops, Antoine Rubber and Hi Style Caterer. He also owned Bill Davis Smoke shop for a short while. He was a member of the Maine National Guard who was activated to active duty in 1961. He loved to golf at Prospect Hill Golf Course.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pauline Couture Begin; his dog Jay Jay; a brother, Gilbert Begin and wife Rita of Greene, a sister, Maggie Gagnon and husband George of Lewiston, sister-in-law Ruth Dumont of Lacey, Wash., brothers-in-law Roger LaRoche and Ray Samson and wife Claudette of New Auburn; and many nieces and nephews. Also his close friends and neighbors Ralph and Shirley Therrien.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

