CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Normand “Norm” H. Provencher , 74, of Monmouth passed away losing his battle with Leukemia on Feb. 18, 2020. Norm was born in Lewiston on Nov. 9, 1945, the son of Henry R. Provencher and Theresa (Laverdiere) Provencher. He was married to Janice (Marcotte) Provencher on Aug. 31, 1968. Norm graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965, obtained his undergraduate degree from Husson College in 1970 and went on to obtain his master’s degree from Plymouth State College in 1991. He served as a medic in the United States Army Reserves for seven years. In 1981, Norm moved his family to Pembroke, N.H. where he was employed by the New Hampshire Credit Union League, followed by various positions with New Hampshire Credit Unions. He then went on to work for Pembroke Water Works in Pembroke, N.H. as the business manager for 17 years until he retired. After his retirement he and Janice moved back to Maine where he worked part time at Longfellow’s Greenhouses in Manchester for several years. He also loved volunteering at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.Norm was also very active in various organizations including the Town of Pembroke, N.H. Planning Board, serving as the chairman for many years; a member of the Board of Directors of Consumer Credit Counseling Services of New Hampshire and Vermont; a Director of Tacoma Lakes Association, a member of the Monmouth Board of Appeals, and member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13181, 4th Degree, where he served as Deputy Grand Knight until his illness. He also enjoyed volunteering as a youth hockey coach and as a water ski spotter for his granddaughters! During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, kayaking and cross country skiing on Woodbury Pond.He was preceded in death by his father, mother; sister Irene Provencher and brother Peter Provencher.Norm is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 51 years, Janice Provencher of Monmouth; his daughter Cynthia Provencher and wife Claire McCarvill of Woburn, Mass., his son Kevin Provencher and wife Stacy Provencher of Framingham, Mass.; his two granddaughters, Katherine (Kate) Provencher and Sydney Provencher of Framingham, Mass., his sister Cecile Cote and brother-in-law Gil Cote of Auburn. He is also survived by Jim and Sandy Redhage, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, of Tarboro, N.C., Marlene Doyle, sister-in-law, of Greene, George and Diane Marcotte, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, of West Gardiner; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins. The Provencher family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Team at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, especially Dr. Luskin and Dr. Gooptu and the various caretakers at both Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts, and Dr. Erikson and the nursing staff at Central Maine Medical Center.Condolences may be shared with Norm’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Visitation will be held at Fortin \ Auburn on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Normand’s memory to the: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org

