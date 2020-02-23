WARRENTON, Va. – William Franklin Tannehill, 71 of Warrenton, Va. passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Warrenton, Va. He was born on Jan. 16, 1949 in Mobile, Ala. the son of the late Magnus Moody Tannehill and Vivian Cooper Tannehill. He is survived by his wife Ruth Davis Tannehill; his children and their spouses, Mark Hardy (Pia), Cherie Hardy of Warrenton, Va., Desiree Tannehill-Johnson (Albert) of Charleston, S.C. and Bryan Magnus Tannehill (Stacey) of Bel Air, Md..; brother, Robert Tannehill of Louisiana, three sisters, Debra Mourain (Michael) of Texas , Marilyn Mourain (Milford) and Diane Webb Tannehill of Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Devon Sheeban, Mikaela, Isabella and William Hardy, Gabriela Marie Tannehill , Jameson Franklin Johnson, Jordan Brooke Johnson and Jefferson Johnson.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at the Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, Va. where funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

