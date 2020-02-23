For anyone qualified and interested in a fulfilling and challenging career as a Maine Game Warden, the opportunities over the next few years will never be better. According to Warden Service spokesman Sgt. John MacDonald, there is among the warden ranks a large number of senior wardens who will be eligible for retirement in the near future.

To this end, the Warden Service recently released the following press release:

The Maine Warden Service is looking for new team members who are dedicated to conserving Maine’s fish, wildlife, and other natural resources and protecting the people who enjoy them. Join us at one of our informational sessions to learn how to become a Maine Game Warden, how you can prepare for the hiring process, meet current staff, and ask any questions you may have. The next hiring process will begin in April 2020, but it is never too early to start preparing.

• Fort Kent – Tuesday, February 25 from 6-8 pm – Fort Kent Town Office, 416 W Main Street

• Sidney – Tuesday, February 25 from 6-8 pm – MDIFW Sidney Office Conference Room, 270 Lyons Road

• Machias – Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm – Washington Academy Library, 66 Cutler Road

• Houlton – Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm – 1 Darcie Drive, Suite 202

• Gray – Saturday, February 29 from 10 am-12 pm – MDIFW Gray Office Conference Room, 15 Game Farm Road

• Scarborough – Sunday, March 1 from 10 am – 12 pm – Cabela’s, 100 Cabela’s Blvd

• Millinocket – Tuesday, March 3 from 6-8 pm – Timber Cruiser Snowmobile Clubhouse, Millinocket Lake Rd

• Belfast – Tuesday, March 3 from 6-8 pm – Belfast Area High School, 98 Waldo Ave

• Ellsworth – Thursday, March 5 from 6-8 pm – Ellsworth City Hall Council Room, 1 City Hall Plaza

• Kittery – Saturday, March 7 from 10 am – 12 pm – Kittery Trading Post, 301 U.S. 1 Route One

• Sidney – Saturday, March 7 from 4-6 pm – MDIFW Sidney Office Conference Room, 270 Lyons Road

• Gray – Wednesday, March 11 from 6-8 pm – MDIFW Gray Office Conference Room, 15 Game Farm Road

• Farmington – Monday, March 16 from 6–8 pm – Franklin Memoria Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons

Conservation law enforcement in Maine is an important profession, which involves the protection and preservation of Maine’s incredible trove of wildlife and fisheries resources. The above list of informational meetings provide any aspiring game warden with the perfect opportunity to learn more about what game wardens do and the path that leads to the privilege of wearing the gold badge of Maine conservation law enforcement.

V. Paul Reynolds is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. He is also a Maine guide and host of a weekly radio program, “Maine Outdoors,” heard at 7 p.m. Sundays on The Voice of Maine News-Talk Network. He has authored three books; online purchase information is available at www.maineoutdoorpublications.net.

