Ryan Bellemare and his wife, Erin, with help from their children Blake, 9, in the green coat, and Ellie, 6, in pink hat and boots, build a snow cave Sunday afternoon in their yard off North Auburn Road in Auburn. Their dog, Ziggy, got in on the fun as well.
Jason Mottram of Lewiston pulls his ice fishing gear Sunday afternoon across The Basin in Auburn after a morning of fishing with his father, Bruce, carrying the bait bucket. Following them across the headwaters of Lake Auburn is Pam Rousseau of Auburn, who snowshoed across to “Holbrook Beach,” in the background, after spending the morning with her friends who live up the street. Rousseau said she usually comes by snowmobile, but was invited to stop over to join them to “soak up winter rays.”
A carved bear stands over an entrance Sunday afternoon to an unsafe area of the old barn at the Lake Auburn Community Center in Auburn.
A sign cautions about bears Sunday afternoon under this carving over an entrance to an unsafe area of the old barn at the Lake Auburn Community Center in Auburn.
Families and friends ice fish or otherwise enjoy The Basin off the Holbrook Road in Auburn on Sunday afternoon.
