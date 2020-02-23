Androscoggin County
• Christopher Kyajohnian, 40, of Minot, on charges of operating after suspension and violating condition of release, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, on Grove Road in Sabattus.
Auburn
• Eli Hubbard, 44, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 6:45 p.m. Saturday, at Walmart.
Lewiston
• Wayne Marshall, 38, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at 48 Birch St.
