SABATTUS – The United States Geological Survey reported Sunday evening that Sabattus experienced a magnitude 2.2 earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded southeast of No Name Pond near Bradbury Road, according to the USGS website.

Minutes after the quake struck, people from Sabattus, Greene, Monmouth, Lewiston and Auburn began posting on Facebook that they heard what sounded like an explosion.

No damage was reported by law enforcement as of 6:30 p.m.

