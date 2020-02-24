Colton C. Coffren, 25, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on March 28, found guilty, fined $200.

Brian K. Fanjoy, 51, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on March 24, found guilty, fined $200.

Laurie E. McGinty, 55, Sumner, failure to register vehicle on March 23, filed.

Taylor E. Parsons, 25, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on March 27, found guilty, fined $100.

Jonathan M. Hutson, 22, Norway, failure to register vehicle on March 27, found guilty, fined $100.

Kelley A. Houghton, 42, Greene, failure to register vehicle on March 23, filed.

Michael Coffin, 22, Topsham, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 1, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher Bubbico, 51, Minot, failure to register vehicle on March 24, found guilty, fined $100.

Karen Pelletier, 53, Lisbon, two counts operating under the influence on April 7, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, restitution $1,000.

Adam L. Easter, 43, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 8, found guilty, fined $250.

Travis Bright, 24, Bowdoinham, drinking in public, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and violating condition of release on April 14, first charge found guilty, sentenced three days, second charge found guilty, sentenced three days, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced three days.

David Mullen, 44, Auburn, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 16, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Joseph C. Clement, 49, Merrimac, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 8, first charge found guilty, fined $100, restitution $23.66, second charge dismissed.

Angela Fortin, 40, Lewiston, violating condition of release on April 18, found guilty.

Benjamin W. Milliken, 24, Poland, altering vehicle after inspection on March 27, filed.

Khaletha Addison, 43, Birmingham, Ala., refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 20, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Michael Chalifoux, 46, Minot, failure to register vehicle and obscuring motor vehicle plate marks on April 2, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Joey D. Collins, 30, Greene, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 28, found guilty, fined $300.

Guy C. Childs Jr., 44, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 5, found guilty, fined $250.

Chantelle M. Pinard, 25, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 27, dismissed.

Elizabeth Y. Young, 39, Lisbon, attaching false plates on April 4, found guilty, fined $150.

Custom Metal Fabrication, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on April 15, filed.

Belinda Flagg, 46, Wayne, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on April 16, dismissed.

Shelby Sherman-Davis, 27, Brunswick, failure to register vehicle on April 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Brook Caron, 24, Casco, failure to register vehicle on April 3, found guilty, fined $100.

Lacy D. Frechette, 40, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place and refusing to sign criminal summons on April 22, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed.

James H. Marcous, 54, Westbrook, passing stopped school bus on April 2, filed.

Thomas J. Lindell, 23, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on April 4, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy M. Morin, 36, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on April 4, filed.

David Richardson, 40, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 13, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeremy J. Miranda, 39, Beverly, Mass., disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 13, found guilty, fined $100.

Derek T. Lee, 34, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence on April 19, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tristan Schnepp, 22, Auburn, operating under the influence on April 20, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joshua Dumond, 31, Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on April 20, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Derek L. Proctor, 31, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 23, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Nicholas Collins, 35, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 5, found guilty, fined $250.

Derrek Vandeusen, 40, Leeds, failure to register vehicle on March 11, found guilty, fined $100.

Taryn Rand, 33, Litchfield, failure to register vehicle on March 18, found guilty, fined $75.

Stephanie J. Guziec, 31, Greene, criminal trespass on March 26, found guilty, fined $100.

Carrie Sylvia, 42, Lisbon Falls, operating vehicle without license on March 25, found guilty, fined $100.

Kristina Tardiff, 33, North Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 22, found guilty, fined $500.

Miriam Wheeler, 75, Bowdoin, passing stopped school bus on March 7, fined $250.

Sean Kelly, 28, Livermore Falls, criminal mischief on Jan. 12, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $78.

Christian Wiken, 41, Lewiston, operating under the influence on March 21, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Rebecca Bombaro, 39, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on April 28, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Stephen J. Tardif, 44, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 26, found guilty, sentenced three days.

Casey A. Graham, 33, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 26, found guilty, fined $100.

David N. Biron, burning prohibited material on April 22, found guilty, fined $150.

Jesse R. Mitts, 23, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 15, found guilty, fined $500.

Scott D. Cole, 33, Turner, failure to register vehicle on April 17, found guilty, fined $100.

Allison Toothaker, 31, Hebron, operating vehicle without license on April 17, found guilty, fined $200.

Rodney Theodore, 21, Providence, R.I., operating vehicle without license on April 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Gabrielle A. Bennett, 30, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on April 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Judith Beale, 49, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 5, found guilty, fined $500.

Dana P. Fournier, 44, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 16, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven G. Lewis, 45, Auburn, operating vehicle without license, refusing to sign criminal summons and violating condition of release on May 2, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Corey Adams, 25, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, and assault on April 30, first charge found guilty, sentenced five years with all but 10 months suspended, probation two years.

Kevin J. Moran, 29, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 7, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Ernest C. Edwards, 32, Poland, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on April 26, found guilty, fined $100.

Destiny G. Gagne, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 4 and 6, violating condition of release on May 6, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250, third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Zachery R. Breton, 26, Lisbon Falls, failure to register vehicle on April 21, found guilty, fined $100.

Kimberly A. Jones, 47, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on April 19, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua Huntress, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 20, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $61.45.

Tyler M. Curtin, 29, Oxford, reckless conduct on April 18, found guilty, fined $100.

Jorge L. Astacia, 53, Springfield, operating vehicle without license on April 5, found guilty, fined $150.

Dominique Bailey, 29, Lewiston, reckless conduct and illegal possession of firearm on March 21, first charge found guilty, sentenced three years, second charge found guilty, sentenced three years.

Tyler Palmer, 23, Auburn, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked on April 30, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Kyle D. Chabe, 23, Buckfield, failure to register vehicle on April 21, found guilty, fined $100.

Brittney Watson, 27, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on April 19, dismissed.

Nicholas Ridley, 21, Greene, operating motorcycle without endorsement on April 22, found guilty, fined $100.

Gerard Ouellette III, 27, Poland, failure to register vehicle on April 21, filed.

Tyson Nichols, 24, Greene, attaching false plates and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 20, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Brandon Silver, 23, West Paris, failure to register vehicle on April 20, found guilty, fined $150.

Brandon Silver, 23, West Paris, failure to register vehicle on April 7, found guilty, fined $150 with all suspended.

Emily C. Keef, 34, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on April 24, found guilty, fined $100.

Aidan J. Hall, 19, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on April 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Shane Grillo, 37, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on April 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas L. Fortier, 27, Greene, attaching false plates on April 19, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael A. White, 33, Livermore Falls, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures on Feb. 16, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Cynthia Sawyer, 35, West Gardiner, failure to register vehicle on April 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew J. Giguere, 31, Windham, violating condition of release on March 28, 29, and 30, April 25, first charge sentenced 39 months, second charge unconditional discharge, third charge unconditional discharge. Fourth charge unconditional discharge.

Tyler Kelly, 29, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 9, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Zalmer J. Nichols, 45, Auburn, two counts violating protection from abuse order on May 9, two counts violating condition of release on May 9, first charge dismissed, second charge probation revocation, sentenced 180 days, probation revoked, third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days, fourth charge dismissed.

Andrew P. Horan, 33, Oxford, negotiating a worthless instrument Aug. 13, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument on Aug. 6 and 13, first charge found guilty, sentenced four months, second charge found guilty, sentenced four months, third charge found guilty, sentenced one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,629.60.

Sonya D. Chandler, 32, Monmouth, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on April 12, first charge found guilty, sentenced three days, second charge found guilty, sentenced three days.

Susan E. Munsey, 28, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 17, found guilty, restitution $110.92, 30 hours community service.

Patrick J. Bryer, 38, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification on April 21, first charge found guilt, fined $100, restitution $142.96, second charge dismissed.

Crystal Sabo, 31, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 20, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $27.94.

Andrew Watson, 35, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on April 27, filed.

Cameron H. Pearl, 20, Mechanic Falls, altering vehicle after inspection on April 11, found guilty, fined $100.

Susan Longchamps, 42, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on April 2, found guilty, fined $150.

Mohamed A. Hussein, 24, Lewiston, operating after register suspended on April 7, found guilty, fined $150.

Joshua D. Oakes, 26, Auburn, domestic violence assault and assault on May 5, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced seven days.

