AUBURN — The following indictments were recently handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury:

Urban Blaisdell, 46, 38 Freeman Road, Casco, domestic violence assault on Dec. 26, 2019.

Noah Breau, 21, 64 Oxford St., Apt. SB, Lewiston, attempted robbery on Dec. 21, 2019.

Clayton Chapman III, 30, transient, forgery and failure to sign on Oct. 29, 2019.

Scott Collins, 48, 220 Park St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Nov. 6, 2019 and criminal forfeiture on Nov. 5, 2019.

Matthew Cooper, 18, 33 Strawberry Hill Road, Bedford, N.H., criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 7, 2019.

Christian Copeland, 20, 60 Washington St., Auburn, attempted robbery on Dec. 20, 2019.

Shan P. Cressey, 37, 199 Riverside Drive, Auburn, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest on Dec. 9, 2019.

Shayne C. Davis, 24, transient, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband on Nov. 25, 2019.

Edison Delacruz, 34, 414 College St., Lewiston, gross sexual assault on Dec. 1, 2017, unlawful sexual contact on Nov. 1, 2017, and visual sexual aggression against a child on Jan. 3, 2018.

Jon B. Desrosiers, 50, Lisbon, violation of condition of release on Nov. 16, 2019.

Forest T. Farnum Jr., 33, 22 Church St., second floor, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Nov. 26, 2019.

Anthony Giger, 28, 157 East Ave., Apt. 3, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release and burglary of a motor vehicle on Oct. 30, 2019.

Romarico D. Gonzalez, 34, 131 Horton St., Apt. 10, Lewiston, failure to comply with duty under Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act of 2013 on Dec. 10, 2019.

Dylan M. Gillette, 41, 1133 Maine St., Poland, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Nov. 27, 2019.

Brittany Gurney, 31, 79 Bog Road, Leeds, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Dec. 5, 2019, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Nov. 15, 2019, Nov. 22, 2010, and Dec. 2, 2019, violation of condition of release on Jan. 1, 2001.

Duane Hanson, 30, 34 Bemis St., Apt. 2A, Livermore Falls, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Jan. 1, 2019, and Nov. 5, 2019.

Matthew S. Inman, 31, 134 Stevens Mill Road, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Dec. 23, 2019.

Joseph A. Lamoin, 33, 392 Merrill Hill Road, Hebron, unauthorized use of property on Dec. 26, 2019.

Raymond Joseph-Troy Landry, 29, 32 Drummond St., Apt. 1, Auburn, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Nov. 17, 2019.

John Legrow, 31, 1055 Lewiston Road, Apt. A, Topsham, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 10, 2019.

Christopher J. Martel, 38, 321 River Road, Lewiston, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Dec. 5, 2019, criminal forfeiture on Dec. 6, 2019.

Tyson D. Nichols, 25, 67 Webster St., Auburn, receiving stolen property on Oct. 28, 2019.

Gregory Powers, 25, 71 Spring St., Auburn, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest on Nov. 20, 2019.

Ronald Rolle, 31, 92 Pine St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violation of condition of release on Aug. 24, 2019.

Garrett C. Romagna, 21, transient, burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 7, 2020.

Roland G. Roy Jr., 44, 386 Main St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, operating after revocation, eluding an officer and driving to endanger on Nov. 26, 2019.

Matthew St. Hilaire, 33, 138 Pleasant St., Auburn, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture on Dec. 9, 2019.

Isaac I. Witham, 31, transient, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, four counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Nov. 23, 2019.

Leah Wood, 41, 646 Main St., Westbrook, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Oct. 9, 2019.

