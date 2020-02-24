Collaborating artists Juan Jose Barboza-Gubo and Andrew Mroczek, recipients of the 2019 Fellowship in Photography from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, will address their collaboration for an ongoing series “Fatherland: Culture, Violence, and the Peruvian Landscape” that began in 2014 and uses photography and film to explore LGBTQ communities in contemporary Peru in a presentation at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick. The presentation is free and open to the public. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

