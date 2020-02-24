AUBURN — City government is without internet and phone service Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, the city sent out an alert stating the outage is impacting all municipal facilities.

“This includes City Hall, Public Works, Auburn Public Library, Auburn Water & Sewerage Districts . . . everything,” the notice states. “We understand that this is an inconvenience, and we apologize. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience.”

According to City Manager Peter Crichton, the source of the outage has not yet been identified.

“All the departments are down,” he said. “Something’s clobbering the system, and not allowing it to function well.”

He said Auburn’s IT department is “working hard to resolve it.”

When asked about how the outage could be impacting emergency services, Crichton said it was still unclear. The city works on a cloud-based system, with software handled by Tyler Technologies.

With the City Council set to meet Monday night, Crichton said the meeting will occur as scheduled, but will be limited. For one, the meeting will be recorded but not livestreamed.

This story will be updated.

