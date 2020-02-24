NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine has announced the March calendar of events.

“What Now,” a new class, will be offered from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the center. Led by a licensed social worker, the class will provide information about common concerns and practical tips for adjusting to the new normal. Participants will also receive resources for dealing with the common issues faced by people when cancer treatment ends. It is open to adults who have recently completed or are about to complete their cancer treatment, and their caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Sign up by calling 207-890-0329.

Beginner Ukulele will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 6. Bring a ukulele or borrow one. Singing is optional.

Writing Session, formerly The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 4. The workshop is designed for those who struggle putting pen to paper or fingertips to keys to get their thoughts down. The March session will be held off-site. Call the center for details.

Chair Yoga will be held from 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Arrive early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors will occur from 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call the center or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Keep Moving Thursdays will meet at 9 a.m. March 5, 12, 19 and 26, at Saco Bay Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. Instructor Katie Hetterscheidt, ATC, is the instructor. The class is for cancer survivors and caregivers who wish to improve their level of fitness.

Drum Circle will hold two sessions on Saturday, March 7: Beginners from 1o a.m. to noon and Advanced from 1-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. All drums are welcome. Bring a friend or caregiver; drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch. Participants may stop in any time and stay as long as they want. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to reiki practice and self-care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki and Self-Reiki will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the center. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. March 3. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Crafting for Fun Tuesdays take place from 3-5 p.m. the first Tuesday. Most Tuesdays someone brings in a craft. Stop by to see what the project is for the afternoon. Materials are provided.

Drop-in hours are 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have pamphlets and a lending library. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship programs for swimming and caring coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the center partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford, and the pool at the Colonial Mast Campground, Bridgton. Caring coupons are for a session of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. For more information on either program, stop in at the center or call 207-890-0329.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329. In case of inclement weather, when SAD 17 cancels school, the center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day.

