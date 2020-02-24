Marine Corps League to meet at Lewiston Armory

LEWISTON — The Marine Corps League, Central Maine Detachment 810, will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy Chaplains are invited to attend. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited.

911 director to speak at Neighborhood Watch

AUBURN — A Neighborhood Watch meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church. The speaker will be 911 Director Paul Leclair. The meeting is open to all.

Danville Junction Grangers to meet for dessert

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet for dessert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Grange. The business meeting will begin at 7. Lecturer Norma Meserve will be in charge of the program.

Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons, pennies, soda can tabs and donations for PAL. All members and guests are invited.

County Democratic Committee to hear candidate

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., second floor. Parking is available in the parking garage on Mechanics Row.

In addition to regular county committee business, a special guest presentation will be given by Ross Lajeunesse, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. Lajeunesse will discuss his views on current affairs and his goals for the future and will answer questions. Democratic State Committee member Wayne Kinney will provide information on the 2020 national delegate selection process.

Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are invited. For more information, call 207-784-5726.

Democratic candidate to address FCDC

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Democratic Committee (FCDC) will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Mallett School.

Ross LaJeunesse, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, will be the fourth and final 2020 Senate candidate to address a scheduled FCDC meeting. Local candidates for state offices will also make brief presentations, the treasurer will report on recent successful fundraising efforts, and there will be an update on the political involvement of UMF student Democrats.

In addition, local party leadership will discuss and promote the presidential primary scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and the Democratic Party caucus on Sunday, March 8.