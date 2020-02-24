AUBURN – Skelton Taintor & Abbott announces the hiring of Paul R. Gosselin, David R. Dubord and Joan M. Egdall, all of Gosselin & Dubord, P.A. of Lewiston.

Their projected starting date is April 1. As Gosselin & Dubord closes its longstanding office on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, its staff will also join Skelton Taintor & Abbott.

Paul Gosselin, a fixture of the real estate legal community, and David

Dubord, who focuses on creditor representation, bring a combined 84 years of experience. Together with Egdall and their staff, Gosselin and Dubord will bring significant expansion to Skelton Taintor & Abbott’s offering of legal services to the community.

filed under: