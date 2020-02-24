Turner’s own Kevin Libby will serenade with his heart-felt tunes from the country from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, for the third in the Cabin Fever Concert Series presented by “Music for Mavis.”

In a post-Valentine’s Day tribute to the heart, he will take you down back roads in Maine, to ponds, mountains, into cafes, and into your own heart. Libby has a unique, warm style, reminiscent of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Merle Haggard, for whom he opened the show a few years ago in the Waterville Opera House. His brother Bryce might even jump in for a tune or two. Bryce has returned to the area and is opening for the Music for Mavis summer season on May 12.

The concert is held downstairs under the Turner Public Library located at 98 Mathews Way, off Rte. 117, in Turner. For more information, call (207) 754-0954.

