100 Years Ago 1920

It was ladies day at the Lewiston and Auburn Rotary club, Friday noon at the DeWitt, Lewiston, and altho nearly 30 members were either confined to the home by illness or members of thelr family were in the attendance numbered nearly 76. Mrs. Gertrude Chittenden was chairman of the meeting, and introduced Dr. Ida Kahn of Nanchang, China, who is interested In the Y.W.C.A. campaign, and who is to speak al Abou Ben Adhem Hall in Auburn Friday evening is also Interested in the campaign of the “Y. W.” to raise $16.000 toward its annual budget. Dr. Kahn spoke for about 30 minutes on the great and grave international problems that touches the Asiatic races and the people of America.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Androscoggin Valley Art Association discussed this summer’s sidewalk festival scheduled for the last week of July, at a recent meeting of the Central Maine Power Co.Hall in Lewiston. Archie Travers, president of the organization has spoken with Mayor John Beliveau concerning the Lewiston City Park as a possible site for this year’s event. Several members of the Chamber of Commerce have also been approached with the idea, but further discussion and consultation is required before the final plans can be formulated, according to Mel Travers. Last summer’s sidewalk festival, held in conjunction with the centennial celebration, was the first of its kind to be held in the area.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The second annual “Pack the Gym Night” at the Edward Little High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 21, is being planned by members of the Excitement Committee of Shop ‘n Save on Spring Street in Auburn. Members involved are Pete Doucette, Venice Lessard and Doug Mercier. Prizes such as T-shirts, basketballs, pizza certificates, LA/ Arts tickets and school insignia clothing, among other things, will be rewarded as door prizes during ha[f time. Students displaying Renaissance Gold Cards will be admitted free as with YMCA or recreation department basketball players wearing their team T-shirts. Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for students and Senior Citizens and $1 for students with school ID. The evening will feature some special effects as the seventh-ranked Red Eddies take on the Masssabesic Mustangs. The jayvee game begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by the varsity game at approximately 7:15 p.m.

