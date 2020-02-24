NORWAY — Two National Alliance for the Mentally Ill programs will begin in Oxford County in March.

NAMI Basics, an education class for families, educators, caregivers and adults who interact regularly with children/youth, will begin Thursday, March 5. It is free and will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. each Thursday for six weeks at Meroby Elememtary School, Mexico.

On Saturday, March 14, NAMI’s Family to Family education class for families, friends and co-workers affected by persons living with mental illness, will start at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St., Norway. The class is free and will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday for eight weeks.

On Saturday, May 30, NAMI Western Mountains affiliate — Oxford and Franklin counties — will participate in NAMI Maine’s Walk on the Capitol annual fundraiser as team Western Mountains. The walk is from the State House in Augusta to NAMI Maine in Hallowell.

For more information about all three events, visit namimaine.org

« Previous

Next »