Arrests

Auburn

• Jason Gammon, 34, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and theft, 8:19 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.

• Derek Fuller, 30, of Gray, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:19 a.m. Monday at 207 North River Rd.

• William Beasley, 18, of Auburn, on a charge of robbery, 9:35 a.m. Monday at the Auburn Police Department.

• Alan Roy, 39, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:21 p.m. Monday at 90 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

• Anthony Giguere, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:15 p.m. Sunday at 129 Bartlett St.

• Muqtar Mohamud, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:42 p.m. Monday at 38 Walnut St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Jeffrey P. Roy, 50, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Monther M. Ghazawneh, 45, of Berea, Ohio at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on Turner Street. Roy’s 2002 Ford was towed and the 2018 Volvo driven by Ghazawneh and owned by AAA Cooper Transportation of Hudson, Ohio, received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Denise M. McKew, 56, of Poland struck a vehicle driven by Cassandra J. Gamache, 16, of Auburn at 4:47 p.m. Thursday on Mount Auburn Avenue. McKew’s 2016 Jeep and the 2011 Chevrolet driven by Gamache and owned by Joseph D. Gamache received functional damage.

• An unknown vehicle backed into a legally parked vehicle owned by Christopher S. Edwards, 31, of Auburn at 10:34 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of L.A. Custom Tees on Turner Street. Edwards’ 2008 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Bradley E. White, 65, of Auburn backed into a legally parked vehicle owned by Kyu D. Wolf, 40, of Auburn at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Elm Street. White’s 2008 Dodge received no damage and Wolf’s 2011 Subaru received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Nai W. Zhao, 55, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle driven by Kathleen Robinson, 73, of Auburn at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of China Wok on Center Street. Zhao’s 2011 Toyota received minor damage and Robinson’s 2011 Kia received functional damage.

