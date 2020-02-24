MINOT — Selectmen learned Monday night that two articles to buy highway equipment will be amended for lesser amounts than listed on the March 7 town meeting warrant.

The $35,000 price tag for a new three-quarter ton pickup truck has dropped to $19,784 since the article was drafted, Town Administrator Danielle Loring said. The sum of $15,000 will come from the capital reserve account and $4,784 will be raised by taxes.

The $120,000 listed for a backhoe is down to $106,000, which will be paid over two years at 3.05% interest.

The new figures are included in the proposed municipal budget of $1.7 million, which is 2.38% more than last year’s $1.66 million.

Another article requests appropriating $75,000 from the Undesignated Fund Balance for a property revaluation reserve account. The revaluation will likely take place in 2021 at an estimated cost of $150,000.

The 56 warrant articles also include one that clarifies language in cemetery ordinances, providing definitions and allowing internments on weekends, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

An article updating language in Fire Department ordinances involving personnel policy, the town’s governing process and aligning with current state laws is also up for consideration.

Voters will also decide on amendments to the Land Use Code to include the state building and energy codes.

The town meeting opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Minot Consolidated School. It is two hours later than usual because Town Clerk Sara Farris is attending the Androscoggin County Republican Party caucus at Lewiston Middle School.

Polls will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, to elect a selectman for three years, one Regional School Unit 16 director for three years and one for one year.

Selectman Brittany Hemond is running unopposed.

RSU 16 Directors Michael Lacasse and James Crouse are also running unopposed for the three-year and one-year terms, respectively.

Friday’s ballot will also have a question on whether to authorize the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays.

Copies of the Annual Town Report are available at the Town Office at 329 Woodman Hill Road. It is dedicated to Donald A. Verrill and Michael L. Hemond who died this year.

There is also a page honoring the 2019 Spirit of America Award recipient, Hester Gilpatric, and a resolution by selectmen honoring the 2020 Spirit of America Award recipient, the Minot Community Club, for commendable community service.

