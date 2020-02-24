WINSLOW — When someone is incarcerated, sometimes family members and loved ones feel like they are in a type of prison as well. “I think everybody feels alone and that they’re the only one. They can’t talk to anybody about it. It’s shame. It’s humiliation,” said Rose Dubay of Poland, whose has a son in prison.

Now, however, she and others have a place to turn to find the support they need: Rose’s Room. It’s a support group for family members and loved ones of people behind bars. The program got its start when Rose, searching for such a group, reached out to Bruce Noddin of the Maine Prisoner Re-Entry Network. Not finding a program like it in Maine, he established the first Rose’s Room in Auburn in May 2018.

In the 19 months since, it has expanded into other communities. There are now Rose’s Room groups meeting in Bridgton, Farmington, Lewiston, Rockland and Westbrook, and a newly established group will meet for the first time from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the St. Joseph Center in Winslow.

For more information about the Winslow Rose’s Room, call 207-873-4512. To find a listing of the other Rose’s Room meetings in Maine, visit http://re-entrymaine.org/programs.

