JAY — St. Rose of Lima Parish, 1 Church St., will host a warming center Fridays during Lent.

Hours 2-6 p.m. Feb. 28 through April 10. The new initiative is modeled partly on the warming center at St. Joseph Parish in Farmington but with some additions, all of which are free.

“We are taking various initiatives at the parish which have previously operated at different days and times and concentrating them into this Friday window,” said Max Becher, director of parish social ministry and faith formation at St. Rose of Lima and St. Joseph.

Housed at St. Rose of Lima, the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard has been open Tuesdays through Thursdays, while a free clothing store has been open Saturdays.

“The warming center will not only provide a warm place for people to gather, socialize and enjoy a hot drink, but the food pantry and free store will be open from 2-4 p.m. and different parish groups will host a free community supper at 4:30 p.m. each week,” Becher said. “Our goal for the parish hall is to use it in a way that offers food, clothing and other necessities and, more importantly, teaches useful skills that can enable those in need to begin bettering their situations.”

The parish has partnered with the Healthy Community Coalition in Farmington to teach a SNAP-Ed nutrition class from 3-4 p.m. Fridays, March 6, 13 and 20. The course will culminate with attendees cooking the community supper March 27.

“We are also offering a storytime for children from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the warming center to help increase their exposure to good books and literature,” Becher said.

The community supper Friday, March 20, will feature a celebration of Maine’s 200th anniversary and Ora Breads, the parish’s bread guild.

The warming center and suppers are free and open to the public, but freewill offerings will be accepted. For more information, contact Becher at 207-897-2173, ext. 1205, or [email protected].

