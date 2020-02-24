Members of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Stoneham, went to the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris recently to present the activity group with an annual donation. At the presentation were, from left, Barbara Robinson, chaplain and treasurer; Marilyn Jones, president, making the presentation; Alana Flanders, staff member of Maine Veterans’ Home; and Carlene Gavin, senior vice president and secretary.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles