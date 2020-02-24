YARMOUTH — The following area students attained honor roll status at North Yarmouth Academy for the first semester:

 Highest honors

Grade five: Sarah Ludlum, Brunswick; Ellie Sahlman, Pownal.

Grade seven: Genevieve Vaillancourt, Lewiston.

Grade eight: Bryce Curtis, Brunswick.

Grade nine: Jenessa Blanc, Bowdoin.

Grade 10: Lauren Powers, Turner.

Grade 12: Benjamin Frank, Pownal; Py Morin, Pownal; Afton Morton, Brunswick; Serena Mower, Auburn.

High honors 

Grade five: Nathan McGillicuddy, Lisbon.

Grade six: Eva Cusano, Topsham; Nathan Geary, Gray.

Grade seven: Lyla Casey, Brunswick; Celeste Merrill, Pownal; Caitlin Michaelis, Auburn; Timothy Taylor, Raymond.

Grade eight: EmaRae Ackerly, Topsham; Lauryn Casey, Brunswick; Ella Lemieux, Topsham; Kailyn McIntyre, Brunswick; Hayden Wienckowski, Bowdoin.

Grade nine: Jonathan Curtis, Brunswick; Jonah Donnelly,Raymond; Emma Gagnon, Auburn; Abigail Gross, Topsham; Katherine Gross, Topsham;  Nadia Rosenberg, Topsham.

Grade 10: Owen Frank, Pownal; Rylie McIntyre, Brunswick; Carly Sanzo, Brunswick; Madeleine Vaillancourt, Lewiston.

Grade 11: Camille Beaudoin, Brunswick; Eleanor Commons, Brunswick; Taylor Hemenway, Sabattus; Derek Wolverton, Lewiston.

Grade 12: Kathryn Blanc, Bowdoin; Jack Bontatibus, Topsham; Maya Davis, New Gloucester.

Honors

Grade five: William Michaelis, Auburn.

Grade six: William Emmons, Durham.

Grade seven: Justin Corporon, Brunswick.

Grade eight: Finlay Gepfert,  Topsham.

Grade 11: Reese Merritt, South Casco.

Grade 12: Emily Beisel-Bolen, Raymond; Caroline Gepfert, Topsham; Samantha Levasseur, Auburn; Pierce Manchester, Raymond.

For more information, contact NYA at 207-847-5423 or visit  nya.org.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles