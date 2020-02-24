YARMOUTH — The following area students attained honor roll status at North Yarmouth Academy for the first semester:
Highest honors
Grade five: Sarah Ludlum, Brunswick; Ellie Sahlman, Pownal.
Grade seven: Genevieve Vaillancourt, Lewiston.
Grade eight: Bryce Curtis, Brunswick.
Grade nine: Jenessa Blanc, Bowdoin.
Grade 10: Lauren Powers, Turner.
Grade 12: Benjamin Frank, Pownal; Py Morin, Pownal; Afton Morton, Brunswick; Serena Mower, Auburn.
High honors
Grade five: Nathan McGillicuddy, Lisbon.
Grade six: Eva Cusano, Topsham; Nathan Geary, Gray.
Grade seven: Lyla Casey, Brunswick; Celeste Merrill, Pownal; Caitlin Michaelis, Auburn; Timothy Taylor, Raymond.
Grade eight: EmaRae Ackerly, Topsham; Lauryn Casey, Brunswick; Ella Lemieux, Topsham; Kailyn McIntyre, Brunswick; Hayden Wienckowski, Bowdoin.
Grade nine: Jonathan Curtis, Brunswick; Jonah Donnelly,Raymond; Emma Gagnon, Auburn; Abigail Gross, Topsham; Katherine Gross, Topsham; Nadia Rosenberg, Topsham.
Grade 10: Owen Frank, Pownal; Rylie McIntyre, Brunswick; Carly Sanzo, Brunswick; Madeleine Vaillancourt, Lewiston.
Grade 11: Camille Beaudoin, Brunswick; Eleanor Commons, Brunswick; Taylor Hemenway, Sabattus; Derek Wolverton, Lewiston.
Grade 12: Kathryn Blanc, Bowdoin; Jack Bontatibus, Topsham; Maya Davis, New Gloucester.
Honors
Grade five: William Michaelis, Auburn.
Grade six: William Emmons, Durham.
Grade seven: Justin Corporon, Brunswick.
Grade eight: Finlay Gepfert, Topsham.
Grade 11: Reese Merritt, South Casco.
Grade 12: Emily Beisel-Bolen, Raymond; Caroline Gepfert, Topsham; Samantha Levasseur, Auburn; Pierce Manchester, Raymond.
For more information, contact NYA at 207-847-5423 or visit nya.org.
