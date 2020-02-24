DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few days ago, you ran information in your column about musicians who play instrumental music at a local church or public spot. I believe this happens around midday during the week. I live at the Chapman House in Auburn and know of several people who would be interested in hearing the music. Would you please run the article again so we can make plans to hear them?—Phyllis, Auburn

ANSWER: Here you go, Phyllis. This is the information that was in the Jan. 31 Sun Spots. I hope you and all your friends can enjoy this lovely, midweek Oasis of Music at Trinity Church at 247 Bates St. in Lewiston, near Kennedy Park.

From September through May, there is free entertainment at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays for a half-hour. There is no charge for the event, but you can give a donation to help the church and all they do for the community.

Oasis of Music features artists from greater Lewiston-Auburn who perform vocal and instrumental music of all types, from folk to jazz to classical.

Greg Boardman does a beautiful job with the delightful repertoire, which brings peaceful respite to all those who desire a break in their week. It truly is an “oasis” in every sense of the word.

Weekly Facebook posts give information on the artists for each concert. You can also check out the full calendar of events and find out more about all the services Trinity Church provides at trinitylewiston.org.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there any place that takes empty ink cartridges to recycle?—Marilyn, Leeds

ANSWER: Staples (855 Lisbon St., at Promenade Mall in Lewiston), Walmart (100 Mt. Auburn Ave., Auburn) and Office Max (Union Street Plaza in Auburn). All have cartridge recycling programs that can earn you rewards.

Yes, if you are interested and willing to put in the effort, your environmentally friendly choice to recycle will bring in a few extra bucks. Some stores periodically run specials offering discounts or store coupons if you participate in their recycling program.

If you have a drawerful of empty printer cartridge, you might want to check which stores may be offering coupons or credit. Staples and Office Max have rewards programs that turn empty ink cartridges into store credits. Qualifying ink cartridges will earn you $2 for up to 10 cartridges per month.

Most Walgreens stores will refill your cartridges so you can use them again and again. Check with your nearest Walgreens locations to see if they are participating.

And if you use Canon cartridges, they can be dropped off at any FedEx location.

Readers, as always, let me know if there are other places to send your ink cartridges to be recycled rather than landfilled.

And while you are at it, I would love to hear about your good recycling habits. Please share with other Sun Spots readers what, where, how and why you recycle.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We will not use your name if you ask us not to. Please include your telephone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: