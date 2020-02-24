LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will hold a free Book Swap Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Bring in an old book and swap it for another in the book store or swap for a surprise wrapped book. Fiction and nonfiction books are available for all ages.

Other March events will include the following:

The knit/crochet group, Lost my Stitches, meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The group welcomes those who are just learning to knit or crochet or those looking to get back into it.

Preschool Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and features stories, activities and crafts. March 11 will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

The book group will discuss Tina Fey’s “Bossypants” as part of the Books are Funny Like That series at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12. a series on Maine history is coming. Those wishing a copy of the latest book for discussion should notify library staff.

The LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21. This month they will build mini shadow theaters. LEGO creations are displayed in the library until the following month’s meeting.

For more information about any of the events, call the library at 207-897-3631.

« Previous

Next »