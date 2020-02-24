HALLOWELL — Two Winthrop women were arrested following a single-car slide-off on Winthrop Street near the intersection of Whitten Road on Sunday night.

The driver of the vehicle, Jasmine Dostie-Hewett, 28, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means, according to Hallowell Police Sgt. Jordan Gaudet.

The passenger, Kerbie O’Connor, 30, of Winthrop, was also arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release. Gaudet said O’Connor was reportedly drinking, which violates a condition of her release.

The vehicle slid into a ditch just before the intersection of Whitten Road and Winthrop Street. Neither of the women were injured, according to Hallowell Fire Chief James Owens. A wrecker was called to pull the vehicle out of the ditch.

SECOND CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Around 4 a.m. Monday, Gaudet said a Chevrolet sedan overturned on a bridge on Water Street, just south of the city’s downtown.

Gaudet said the car crossed the center line, hit a snowbank packed up against the bridge’s guardrail and subsequently overturned. Minutes later, another vehicle reportedly struck the back and side of the Chevrolet sedan while it was overturned. The driver of the sedan was not in the vehicle at the time of the second crash, and the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Gaudet did not identify the suspect and said police are still working to locate the driver.

Owens said firefighters from Manchester also responded to the crashes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: