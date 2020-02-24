RUMFORD — Maintenance Mechanic Steve Carrier and Capital Projects Manager Erik Lenfest from the Rumford mill were among 12 ND Paper employees honored as recipients of the company’s 212 Award in recognition of exceptional contributions in 2019.

The award recognizes employees who figuratively add that incremental degree of temperature, from 211 to 212, water’s boiling point, which provides the steam to power the organization.

Carrier’s contributions include his meticulous, conscientious and safe approach to work, and his outstanding work ethic.

Lenfest was recognized for his work ethic in planning capital projects as well as his willingness to assist when the mill needs electrical engineering expertise, day or night.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: