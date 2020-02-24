ELMIRA, New York — Eliza Beaudin, of Lewiston, (women’s hockey) was one of 64 Elmira College student-athletes named to the Empire 8 Conference President’s List.

The E8 Conference recognized the Soaring Eagles on its semi-annual president’s list, which honors student-athletes who achieved a grade-point of 3.75 or higher during the fall term.

MEDFORD, Massachusetts — Tufts University has announced the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Among area students earning dean’s list honors were Temple Miller-Hodgkin of Topsham, Brooke Smiley of Lewiston and Jordan Smiley of Lewiston. Dean’s list honors require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Tyra Wooster of Hartford earned Carthage College CCIW fall all-academic honors. The CCIW Academic All-Conference list comprises those individuals who achieved an overall grade-point average of 3.30 or above and lettered in their respective sport, and have served at least one year in residency at their respective school.

MILTON , Massachusetts — Curry College announces that Laura Friedman of Center Lovell has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Friedman is a member of the Class of 2021 and is majoring in communication. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut — The University of Hartford has announced that Brianna Warren of Casco has been named to its president’s list, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for fall 2019.

MITHFIELD, Rhode Island — Bryant University has recognized the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Area students named are Matthew Hird, class of 2022, Lewiston; Michael Gurney, class of 2023, Farmington; Nicholas Bisson, class of 2023, Lewiston.

LYDONVILLE, Vermont — Zac Mercauto of Fryeburg, a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve a 4.0 semester average are placed on the President’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester included: Denmark: Emily Robinson; Lewiston, Madison Roy; Livermore, Rylee Moore. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the list.

