WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris has announced the March schedule of services, which are held at 9 a.m. Refreshments are served afterward. All are welcome to attend.

March 1, “Decolonizing Our Minds and Hearts,” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson: The congregation will explore how religious liberals may reclaim a way of being that is liberating, restorative and just.

March 9, “Natural Reflections,” led by guest speaker Jennifer Wixson on how seeing the handiwork of the Divine in nature can help weather the storms of the 21st century. Wixson is a farmer, author and former Quaker minister. She lives with her husband in Troy where they raise Scottish Highland cattle and help preserve honeybees and native pollinators.

March 15, “The Sermon on the Amount” led by Stephenson: The service will focus on stewardship of the West Paris Universalist Church.

March 22, “Resistance to the Holocaust: Rescuers, Presentation,” led by Marcel Polak, who will talk about the individual and group rescue of thousands of Jews and other minorities, while millions were murdered during the Holocaust. He will weave his parents’ personal family history of death and survival during the Holocaust with broader historical information about the causes and incremental persecution that led to crimes against humanity and genocide. His focus will be not only on who rescued but the often complex factors, especially for groups, that compelled people to risk their lives to save strangers. Polak lives in Woodstock with his wife, Emily Ecker.

On March 29 the congregation will attend the South Paris Universalist Church at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

