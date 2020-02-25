Katherine E. Palmisano, 26, Lewiston, attaching false plates on April 28, found guilty, fined $100.

Jason E. Dunn, 42, Turner, failure to register vehicle on May 2, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyde Hall, 26, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 4, found guilty, fined $500.

Jane C. Gauthier, 48, Lewiston, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on May 3, found guilty, fined $150.

Shayne Davis, 24, Auburn, operating vehicle without license and failure to stop, provide information on May 3, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Christopher A. Moras, 33, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and displaying suspended driver license on March 27, charges filed.

Joshua D. Oakes, 26, Auburn, violating condition of release on May 14, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Mustaf Abdille, 32, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 13, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Keith Kramarz Jr., 21, Wales, operating under the influence on April 26, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kristina Nickerson, 28, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 15, found guilty, fined $400.

Clarissa Tobey, 28, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 12 and 13, charges dismissed.

Michael E. Sands, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and violating condition of release on May 17, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced six months, third charge found guilty, sentenced six months.

Deven A. Coy, 34, Lewiston, criminal trespass and violating condition of release on May 18, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Pontoo K. Craig, 28, Lewiston, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on May 18, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 14 days, second charge found guilty, fined $400, third charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days.

Zackary V. Garber, 21, operating vehicle without license on April 10, found guilty, fined $100.

Boris S. Dimitrov, 22, Boston, Mass., fishing without valid license on March 30, filed.

Daniel E. Burgess, 49, Leeds, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on May 20, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Cole W. Lanmasters, 19, Auburn, carrying concealed weapon and violating condition of release on May 21, first charge found guilty, sentenced two days, second charge found guilty, sentenced two days.

Ryan P. Lizotte, 27, Auburn, assault on May 1, found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Olivia Chandler, 18, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 7, found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 10 hours community service.

Brennan Clark, 22, Edina, Minn., fishing without valid license on March 30, filed.

Gordon E. Jasper, 47, Bowdoin, attaching false plates on April 3, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica Splude, 32, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on April 3, found guilty, fined $100.

Byron Hartley, 49, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 2, found guilty, fined $400.

John D. Erskine, 55, South Portland, stock inland waters without permit on March 30, filed.

Patrick Ramsey, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license on March 18, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge filed.

Deanna Sperandeo, 26, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on March 26, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric E. Bragdon, 40, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 24, probation revocation, sentenced 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Shawn Cote, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on May 24, first charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months, second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days.

Romarico D. Gonzalez, 34, Lewiston, failure to comply sex offender registry act, first offense, on May 24, found guilty, sentenced 25 days.

Roger A. Lizotte, 48, Oxford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 24, found guilty, sentenced four days.

June A. Lizotte, 50, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 24, found guilty, sentenced four days.

Roland L. Bouchard, 47, Lewiston, fugitive from justice on May 24, dismissed.

Steven Mears, 31, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 23, found guilty, sentenced three days, restitution $79.13.

Nicole Painter, 26, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 21, found guilty, fined $200.

Derek S. Lavoie, 39, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release on May 28, found guilty, sentenced three days.

Christopher Nicholson, 48, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on May 28, first charge found guilty, sentenced nine months one day, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Sheena M. Roy, 34, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on May 25, fined $250.

Olivia R. Kibbe, 25, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on April 12, found guilty, fined $100.

Charles J. McCay, 42, Etna, operating vehicle without license on April 26, found guilty, fined $100.

Rodney H. Rossignol, 43, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 12, found guilty, fined $500.

Matthew Boucher, 44, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on April 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Amy M. Rawlings, 34, Lewiston, drinking in public on May 30, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Stephen J. Tardif, 44, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and obstructing public ways on May 29, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge dismissed.

James K. Berube, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on June 2, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Paul D. Champagne, 55, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 23, found guilty, fined $250.

Duberay Bothelo, 21, Lewiston, criminal mischief on March 22, found guilty, fined $100.

Edward Ledbetter, 37, Lewiston, violating condition of release and unsworn falsification on May 28, charges dismissed.

Lawrence Morin Jr., 51, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on May 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Rance Pope, 34, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on April 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Monica Richard, 36, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on April 20, dismissed.

Adam Robinson, 24, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on April 30, dismissed.

Kenneth C. Simpson, 32, Greene, operating vehicle without license on May 1, found guilty, fined $100.

Jane c. Brissette, 61, Lewiston, attaching false plates on April 4, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy L. Couture, 35, Greene, operating vehicle without license on April 19, found guilty, fined 4100.

Timothy Aube, 51, Lewiston, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 21, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeremy F. McClure, 25, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on April 11, found guilty, fined $100.

David Richardson, 40, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 25, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael L. Blanchette, 40, Bangor, violating condition of release on April 19, found guilty, fined $500.

Derek S. Lavoie, 39, Mechanic Falls, two counts violating condition of release on June 6, first charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Gary S. Murray, 67, Kittery, operating vehicle without license on May 2, found guilty, fined $150.

Derek C. Mercier, 29, Auburn, failure to make oral or written accident report on April 8, found guilty, fined $150.

Keefer Vincent, 25, Greene, failure to register vehicle on May 7, found guilty, fined $100.

Jean L. Haler, 54, Topsham, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on May 3, found guilty, fined $500.

Chase Bates, 30, Lewiston, drinking in public on June 7, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Shannon W. Ledbetter, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on May 5, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Ann M. Violette, 59, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on May 10, found guilty, fined $100.

Scott J. Strout, 34, Greene, criminal mischief on May 10, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $300.

Andre A. Uter, 28, Sabattus, burning without permit on April 29, filed.

Eric E. Bragdon, 40, Lewiston, two counts violating condition of release on June 10, first charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days, second charge found guilty, sentence 14 days.

Neil Smith, 23, Lisbon, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on June 12, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Ashley Nickerson, 32, Lewiston, attaching false plates on May 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher Jett, 31, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on May 16, found guilty, fined $300.

Cody Duarte, 20, Lewiston, attaching false plates on May 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Nikia E. Garland, 25, Buckfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 18, found guilty, fined $400.

Jarvis R. Walls, 56, Lewiston, criminal trespass on June 26, found guilty, sentenced 10 days.

Joshua Uwimana, 24, Lewiston, assault on Feb. 10, found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended, sentenced 180 days.

Charles Craigo, 53, Auburn, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 27, first charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours, restitution $7.99, second charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours, restitution $7.99.

Aldean U. Porter, 24, Lewiston, discharging firearm within city limits on July 26, dismissed.

Dominique Frideger, 22, Durango, Colo., nuisance parties on Sept. 23, 2018, dismissed.

Roland A. St. Hilaire, 64, Turner, failure to attach deer tag to deer on Oct. 27, offense committed fined $100.

Emma Futumura, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Eugenie Planche, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Angela Kenfack, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Linda Herlihy, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Rachel Schmidt, 23, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Anna Jarnryd, 23, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 9, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Jessica Alexis, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 9, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Farhio Mohamed, 18, Lewiston, curfew violation on Dec. 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $25.

Adam R. Paradis, 50, Gray, use of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Dylan Guilmette, 41, Minot, operating unregistered ATV on Nov. 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Sean N. Gagnon, 20, Lisbon, minor transporting liquor on Dec. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Anna Jarnryd, 23, Lewiston, nuisance party disturbance on Feb. 2, dismissed.

Stephen Braithwaite, 34, Lewiston, keeping unlicensed dog and violation rabies prevention on Dec. 20, 2018, charges dismissed.

Theresa L. Chico, 19, New City, N.Y., minor possessing liquor and minor having false identification on Jan. 19, first charge offense committed, fined $200, second charge offense committed, fined $200.

Randall H. Keene, 57, Auburn, animal at large, second offense on Jan. 19, offense committed, fined $150.

Randall H. Keene, 57, Auburn, animal at large, third offense on Jan. 24, offense committed, fined $150.

Mcleod Abbott, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Jan. 19, offense committed, fined $300.

Chandler C. Lajoie, 21, Greene, minor consuming liquor on Feb. 23, dismissed.

Mason W. Lavers, 32, Lisbon Falls, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 22, offense committed, fined $100.

Judson K. Cobb, 22, Winthrop, ice fishing with more than five lines on Jan. 14, offense committed, fined $100.

Randy T. Lessard, 37, Mechanic Falls, operating unregistered ATV on Jan. 19, offense committed, fined $200.

Jonathan M. Camire, 21, Saco, enter or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally on Jan. 26, offense committed, fined $100.

Robert L. Curtis, 35, Leeds, operating unregistered ATV on Jan. 13, offense committed, fined $200.

Dylan M. Guilmette, 41, Minot, operating snowmobile on tracks on Feb. 21, offense committed, fined $100 with all suspended.

Ronald S. Brown, 34, Sabattus, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 22, by default, fined $200.

Justin Henry, 31, Litchfield, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $200.

Brett Galgano, 27, Poland, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 19, by default, fined $200.

Riley R. Dennison, 20, Leeds, operating unregistered snowmobile on Jan. 20, offense committed, fined $200.

Sean C. Gay, 47, Lewiston, operating unregistered snowmobile on March 9, offense committed, fined $200.

Joshua Collier, 23, Lisbon, operating unregistered snowmobile on March 9, by default, fined $200.

Patrick C. Caporaso, 77, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $200.

Paul Lewis, 32, Lisbon Falls, two counts keeping unlicensed dog on Feb. 19, first charge by default, fined $100, second charge by default, fined $100.

Colton R. Krasinski, 20, Bedford, N.H., minor possessing liquor on Jan. 27, fined $200.

Demetrius J. Starks, 38, Wales, operating unregistered snowmobile on Jan. 31, offense committed, fined $200.

Chase H. Hart, 21, Poland, illegal transportation of animal or bird on Nov. 14, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Gerald W. Granatino, 21, Scituate, Mass., minor possessing liquor on Jan. 26, offense committed, fined $200.

Justin Bureau, 18, Auburn, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Zane K. Randall, 23, Poland, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 19, by default, fined $200.

Jason M. Hart, 45, Poland, supervising junior hunter who violates law on Nov. 14, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Matthew P. Golden, 21, New Bedford, Mass., minor possession liquor on Jan. 27, offense committed, fined $200.

Mason Shane, 31, Auburn, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 22, offense committed, fined $100.

Foster Meserve, 50, Wales, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $200.

Christopher R. Taylor, 31, Sabattus, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $200.

Donald M. Peterson II, 29, Auburn, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 2, filed.

Kathleen M. Cochran, 39, Auburn, use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 9, by default, fined $300.

Colby L. Webster, 20, Wales, operating unregistered snowmobile on Jan. 21, offense committed, fined $100.

Noah J. Caret, 22, Oakland, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 16, offense committed, fined $200.

Norman Bulick Construction Inc., Lisbon Falls, rule violations, compliance review on Feb. 16, offense committed, fined $2,000.

Alexis Verrill, 19, Poland, use of drug paraphernalia on March 4, offense committed, fined $300.

Philip T. Rowe, 23, Litchfield, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $100.

Timothy P. Tedesco, 23, Turner, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Jay Russell, 50, Auburn, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Peter Baizley, 19, Poland, allowing dog to be at large and keeping unlicensed dog on Feb. 20, first charge by default, fined $50, second charge by default, fined $50.

Robert J. Jones, 23, Old Orchard Beach, unattended lines on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $100.

Ryan N. Townsend, 24, Saco, unattended lines on Feb. 2, offense committed, fined $100.

Adam D. Smith, 21, Greene, minor possessing liquor on Feb. 17, offense committed, fined $600.

Peter Baizley, 19, Poland, allowing dog to be at large on March 11 and 13, first charge by default, fined $75, second charge by default, fined $50.

Robert F. Cusson, 79, Lewiston, littering on March 15, filed.

Kachina Harps, 26, Lewiston, use of drug paraphernalia on April 1, by default, fined $300.

Lucas Nicholas, 19, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on March 30, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Erin Stovall, 18, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on March 30, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Seth Kolreg, 19, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on March 30, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

