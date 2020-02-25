AUBURN — An outage impacting phone and internet service at all municipal and school buildings has been resolved after more than 24 hours.

City officials said the district-wide system began coming back online around 3 p.m. Tuesday after the IT department had struggled to identify the issue since Monday.

City Manager Peter Crichton told the Sun Journal that the problem had been resolved at City Hall and other municipal buildings around 3 p.m., with the School Department and Auburn Water District buildings still dealing with the issue.

At about 4 p.m., the School Department followed suit, stating on social media that “Network connectivity and phone service have now been restored to all School Department facilities. We thank you for your patience while we worked through this problem and apologize for any inconvenience it caused.”

The city works on a cloud-based system, with software handled by Tyler Technologies. On Monday, officials said the source of the outage was unknown.

It’s unclear whether IT staff found the root cause Tuesday.

For roughly 24 hours, much of the day-to-day operations of the city were put on hold, including vehicle registrations, taxes and other clerk’s office duties. City and school staff were conducting most of their work through cell phones, and the City Council meeting Monday was recorded but not livestreamed.

Earlier in the day, the School Department posted that administrators were “checking their email via cell phone, so if you do need to reach your child’s school, please send an email to the Principal.”

