Senior Cribbage League play results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Feb. 27 are: First, Anita Maheux and Gene Brown; second, George Bussiere and Maurice Gagne; third, Roger Labbe and Ron Maheux; fourth, Bob Cielinski and Mickie Farnum; and fifth, Chanel Leblanc and Pauline Quimby .

The league plays at 9 a.m. Thursdays. Players are encouraged to arrive early for practice at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253

Musem L-A hosting history day student event

LEWISTON — Museum L-A will again host National History Day on Friday, March 6, when more than 400 students in the southern region of the state will visit the museum for judging of their projects.

Students and judges check in at 9:15 a.m. Students will set up their projects and judges will have orientation. The judging event will run from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The exhibit hall will be open to the public from noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony.

NHD 2020 is sponsored by University of Maine. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.”

Cub Scout Pack 116 to hold Pinewood Derby

LEWISTON — Cub Scout Pack 116 will hold its annual Pinewood Derby at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Robert V. Connors Elementary School.

The Pinewood Derby is a time to build a car out of a block of wood and race against the other Scouts.

The top five racers plus the best in show car from the pack will be invited to the district race.

Historical society open on March 7

NEW GLOUCESTER — The archives and library research collections of the New Gloucester Historical Society will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. History Barn tours will be given on request.

Father-Daughter dances slated in March

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father-Daughter dances this year, both from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

One dance will take place at the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gym and the other will take place at the Strong Elementary School Gym. Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so beginning in February at the Children’s Task Force in Farmington, the Flower Barn in Jay, the White Elephant in Strong, and/or Edmunds Market in Kingfield. One ticket covers both father and his daughter(s). The event is for fathers and daughters of any age. There will be a DJ and photographer at both events.

Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information or to donate to drawings and dress giveaway, contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 207-778-6960, email [email protected] or stop by the office at 113 Church St., Farmington.

Androscoggin GOP caucus slated for March 7

LEWISTON — The Androscoggin County Republican Committee announces the 2020 County Caucus to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, at Lewiston Middle School, 75 Central Ave. Check-in time is 9 a.m.

Speakers will be SDIC Chairman Bruce Poliquin, CD-02 Congressional Primary Candidates Adrienne Bennett, Erik Brakey and Dale Crafts, State Senate and House candidates and county and local candidates.

Rec committee to lead full moon hike

JAY — The Jay Recreation Committee will lead a Full Moon Snowshoe Hike at French Falls at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

The riverside trail will give an opportunity to see the moonlight on the river and beaming through the trees. There will be a fire near the trail entrance. There is a parking lot along the ball field at the end of French Falls Lane and participants will meet there at the trail entrance.

Wear warm clothing and bring snowshoes, headlamp/flashlight, poles (optional), water and a snack.

French Falls Park is owned and conserved by the Androscoggin Land Trust and leased to the town of Jay. Learn more about French Falls at https://androscogginlandtrust.org/land-projects/french-falls-recreation-area/.

‘Veterans Homeless in Maine’ topic of USM event

LEWISTON — Phil Allen will be the keynote speaker for “Veterans Homeless in Maine,” a program being held at the USM Lewiston campus, 51 Westminster St., Lewiston. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and includes four breakout sessions with community and Veterans Administration partners.

For more information or to pre-register, call Jerry Dewitt at 207-576-0376.

