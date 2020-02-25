Speakers describe Age-Friendly Community

BRIDGTON — Greg Huang-Dale and Jim Gibbs of Fryeburg presented aspects of the Age-Friendly Community in Fryeburg at a meeting of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club recently. Gibbs talked about the Window Dressers Program, which provides no- or low-cost storm window installation for seniors, and Huang-Dale discussed other features of the Age-Friendly program. The Rotary Club has been sponsoring a series of speakers, including local officials and businesses and nonprofit leaders.

The club meets at 7 a.m. the first, third and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Bridgton Community Center. They will meet next on Thursday, Feb. 27. For more information, visit lakeregionrotary.com or theFacebook Page.

New Auburn Seniors to meet

AUBURN — New Auburn Seniors will resume meetings and bingo on Monday, March 2, at the Sacred Heart Church basement on Western Ave. in Auburn. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Meals will not be served until further notice. Bring lunch; coffee will be provided. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. and bingo will start at about noon.

Socrates Cafe to discuss respectful discussion

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, the local ideas exchange and discussion group, will meet Monday, March 2, at the Bridgton Community Center. A meet-and-greet will take place from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. followed by discussion until 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “Can We Have Productive, Respectful Discussion in a Polarized Environment?”

Moderator will be Therese Johnson. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, phone 207-583-6957.

Art club to hear talk on hand dyeing of fabric

AUBURN — The Auburn Art Club will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Park Avenue Methodist Church. Chairwoman Lucky DiBello will be assisted by Joyce Campbell, Lorraine Desjardin, Barbara Mitchell and Bonnie Ross. The program will be presented by Nancy Craig and will highlight the process of hand dyeing fabric with hand-carved wooden blocks.

Craig is the mother of three grown daughters and has three grandsons. She adopted her youngest daughter from Orissa, India, as a toddler. In May of 2017 she traveled to northwestern India with her daughter, who chose to spend her final semester at UMF in New Delhi studying maternal and child health with the Student International Training Program.

Among the many places they visited was the Anokhi Fashion Museum where they learned about the traditional method of creating clothing utilizing the art of hand dyeing with hand-carved wooden print blocks. Her presentation will highlight the process, with examples of the finished product.

All members are invited to attend.

Lithuanian Heritage Club to hold session

RUMFORD — The Lithuanian Heritage Club will meet at noon Wednesday, March 4, at the Rumford Town Hall, first-floor conference room. Members are asked to use the River Street entrance.

First Auburn Senior Citizens Club to meet

AUBURN — The First Auburn Senior Citizens Club will meet Wednesday, March 4, at the Auburn Senior Center in Pettengill Park. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch and play bingo after lunch. Tickets will be on sale for 50/50, pot of gold, horse race and the March 18 Chinese food luncheon, which costs $6 a person.

New members are invited. Membership is $5 for the year. The group offers luncheons, trips, games, activities and social events. For more information, contact Leroy Walker at 207-577-2694 or Jan Biron at 207-576-1535.

Rotary Youth Fellowship recipient to address club

LEWISTON — The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Club breakfast meeting will feature Chantel St. Lauren as speaker on her Adventure Bound experiences last fall. The meeting will take place at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. Cost for breakfast is $12.

The breakfast club presented St. Laurent the 2019 Rotary Youth Fellowship Award last year. She attended Adventure Bound in Carratunk in September, joining other recipients for team-building exercises, as well as fun on a rope course and white water rafting. Rotary District 7790 incorporates part of Maine and Quebec, so dual-language added to the team-building.

Sabattus Seniors to meet for lunch

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at Maxwell-Gill Hall at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5.

As the February meeting was cancelled due to weather, the sign-up sheet used at the last meeting will be used. The meal will be meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for a cost of $7.

For reservations or cancellations, call Pauline at 207-375-4037 by Friday, Feb. 28.

