MINOT — The Minot Historical Society is pleased to have as our guest speaker March 10, Annette Vance Dorey. Annette is a veteran educator who spent August teaching English to Czech adults and youth in two distinct programs. The students had a wide range of English abilities, both understanding and speaking. All had a strong desire to better understand and speak English. Some were very basic beginners, who first needed trust and confidence boosts. Annette learned while they learned from her. She marveled in the delights of the capital city, historical Prague and the two rural locations of the programs. She will share some photos and memories from her Czech experiences, including tales about the program and people. The Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Minot Town Office meeting room, 329 Woodman Hill Rd. All are welcome to join us and light refreshments will be served after the program.

« Previous

filed under: