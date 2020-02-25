AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced teen programs for March.

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults, ages 16 to 24, may contact Sarah of the Maine Job Corps, 207-631-1453, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a time to meet at the Auburn Public Library.

Teens! Homework Help: From 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30, second floor, check in at reference desk. Homework help will be available again this year. To schedule another mutually convenient time, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Teen Anime Club: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens, ages 12 to 18, who are interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing Anime are invited.

Teens! Library Advisory Board: From 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, ELHS Library, and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, APL Teen Space. The board (LAB) is a joint venture between the Auburn Public Library and the library at Edward Little High School. Teens interested should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and a lover of the library. Contact either Ms. McCurdy at Edward Little High School or Donna at the library.

Teens! Gaming Hour: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11 and 25, Androscoggin Community Room. The Xbox 360, Play Station 2, and Wii will be set up with a few games for each, along with board and card games and puzzles. Gaming Hour is for teens ages 12 to 18, and will include a small snack.

Teen Life Skills Series 2020: Job Application from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Computer Lab; Job Interview from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Conference Room.

SAPARS Drop-In Visit: From 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Teen Space. Visit with Molly, an educator/advocate from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services. She will be available for confidential drop-in to talk to teens about sexual violence, relationships, substances, problem-solving.

Teens! DIY Takeover: Sharpie Tie Dye: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Teen Space. Do tie-dying with Sharpie markers and either T-shirts or bandannas. Registration is required. The program is for ages 12 to 18.

PAWS Your Stress: From 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Teen Space. Teens are invited to visit animals from the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Although a teen program, all animal lovers are invited. Bring a donation of cat or dog food if possible.

Teen Matinee: “A Dog’s Journey” (PG): From 3-5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Androscoggin Community Room, in keeping with the animal theme following the shelter visit, and to celebrate National Puppy Day on March 23. The movie is for teens ages 12 to 18 and will include a snack.

